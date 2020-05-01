Provincial Minister says Lac Des Iles Mine is critical infrastructure amid pandemic

Members of Gull Bay First Nation (GBFN) continue to face an outbreak of COVID-19 in their northwestern Ontario community of about 300 people.

As of Friday, the community has seven confirmed cases of the virus, and is currently waiting for results for an additional 27 COVID-19 tests.

The Chief of the First Nation Community, Wilfred King, told CBC News that he is "disappointed" with the way in which COVID-19 has impacted his community, and feels the outbreak of the virus stemmed from Lac Des Iles Mine, which has been faced with an outbreak amongst its employees.

One Lac Des Iles employee has since died as a result of complications with the COVID-19 virus.

"Why the Ford government would allow the mine site to operate as an essential service... I can't understand that. I can't see how platinum or palladium is essential," King said in an Interview with CBC on April 24, 2020.

Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora-Rainy River and Minister of Energy, Mines, Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs, said the province has provided immediate support to Gull Bay First Nation to support capacity needs, and continues to work closely with the community during the pandemic.

When asked to respond to King's criticism concerning the decision to continue the operation at Lac Des Iles mine during the pandemic, Rickford said it's "imperative" that critical infrastructure that contributes to keeping Ontarians safe is maintained.

"The list of essential businesses includes those which provide and ensure the domestic and global continuity of supply of resources, including mining, forestry, aggregates, petroleum, petroleum by-products and chemicals," he said in a written statement to CBC on Wednesday.

"Mining plays an integral role in our complex supply chain, providing critical minerals and materials for essential goods and technology that support our everyday life."

Impala Canada, which owns and operates the Lac Des Iles (LDI)mine confirmed Monday that 25 cases of COVID-19 can be linked directly to its operation in northwestern Ontario. The company also confirmed a Thunder Bay man in his 50s, who died of complications of the virus, was a LDI employee. (Adam Lach)

Rickford added that the Chief Medical Officer of Health, and the province has built on its previous Emergency Order to ensure the strict practice of physical distancing by essential businesses that remain open.

He said the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines remains in close contact with mineral exploration and mining companies operating in Ontario, and expects them to conduct their operations in line with these health and safety guidelines.

'More work to be done' to help support Gull Bay during pandemic

When it comes to tackling the virus within the community of GBFN, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health said she supports the direction that the community is taking in collaboration with public health, in terms of testing protocol, but added that there is still work to be done to support the GBFN members.

"I would definitely consider First Nation Communities a vulnerable group as we deal with this pandemic," said TBDHU's Dr. Janet DeMille. "I think it has to do with the very profound health disparities that exist between First Nation communities and non-First Nation communities...and also the social and economic condition in those communities that can make it really challenging to respond to this kind of pandemic."

DeMille said she's in touch with multiple groups and Indigenous partners that are working to support the response in GBFN.

"I'm pleased to see some of the work that's advancing, however I think this still is a vulnerable group and I think more work needs to be done to support them," she said.