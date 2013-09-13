Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association pauses team activities for two cohorts

Activities for two local minor hockey cohorts will be paused due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

The Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association said it was notified that several players are potential close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

As a result, the U18A cohort involving the Fort William Hurricanes, Neebing Hawks and Thunder Bay Elks 82s will be put on hold. The U15AA cohort involving the North End Flames, Norwest Stars and South End Rangers will also have team activities temporarily suspended.

The association said team activities include games, practices and dryland training.

Two games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday nights have been postponed.

The minor hockey association said it will reassess the pause on Wednesday.