Red Lake, Ont., area mining companies look at promising results

A Thunder Bay, Ont., based mining company says it has received promising results from a drilling program near Red Lake.

Premier Gold Mines said it has completed 18,000 metres of its 25,000 metre drilling program, taking place at the Hasaga project. The site hosts the past-producing Hasaga, Goldshore and Buffalo Mines, and is adjacent to the Madsen project, which may start production by the end of 2020.

In a news release, the company said the site has, "highly attractive attributes for potential mine development."

The company has found returns as high as 12.05 grams of gold per tonne over 13 metres, contained within 38.8 metres of drilling which has 4.93 grams per tonne.

Additional drilling results are pending, the company said, with more areas to the east and west of the main drilling site undergoing exploration.

The company said there is also promise of further minerals in a 300 metre gap between one of its exploration zones, Epp-C, and the past producing Hasaga mine, which requires further drilling. That area, however, would be explored in future years, and is not part of the 2020 program.

Premier previously drilled in the area in 2017.

EA moving ahead for Springpole

An environmental assessment (EA) for the Springpole project, located 110 km northeast of Red Lake will also move forward.

The EA started in 2018, but the project now has its Terms of Reference available for public comment. The terms of reference approval is a major step in the EA process.

Communities which have the document available for viewing include Red Lake, Ear Falls, Sioux Lookout, Kenora, Pickle Lake and Dryden.

The Springpole project would be an open pit mine, would operate for 12 years, and would produce 4.9 million ounces of gold, and nearly 25 million ounces of silver.

The project is owned by First Mining Gold, which is based in Vancouver. The same company also has projects underway near Kenora and Pickle Lake. It previously sold its Goldlund project, near Dryden, to Treasury Metals.