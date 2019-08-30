A long-distance tradition: dragon boats, friendships bring Irishman back to Thunder Bay every year

It's become a long distance tradition. Micky Murphy travels from Ireland to Thunder Bay to paddle with a local dragonboat team. 5:51

It's safe to say Thunder Bay has made quite the impression on Michael (Mickey) Murphy.

Murphy makes the trip from his Northern Ireland home to the Lakehead every August, a tradition that stretches back years. And each time he returns to the city, it's like a family reunion.

Murphy told CBC's Superior Morning that he began coming to Thunder Bay while working for an organization called Monaghan and Portadown partnership.

"That was a cross-border, cross-community organization, so it was Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," Murphy said. "Basically, it was to bring people from different sides of the community [together] who really wouldn't have meet each other beforehand, seeing we're from such a divided area."

"It was to build up friendships, and to give people confidence and experience," he said. "It was basically about giving young adults a future and a bit of self-esteem."

'Like a family'

Thunder Bay's Confederation College was involved in the program, and so participants would come to the city. Murphy would come, too, and while here, he made a number of strong friendships through the sport of dragon boating, which continue to this day.

"We're pretty much like a family," Murphy said. "Several members of the team have come to Ireland."

"They've come, and they've stayed with me, and we've travelled around."

But they're not one-sided friendships: Murphy comes to Thunder Bay each year, as well, and despite saying he doesn't particularly like being on the water, he still rows a dragon boat as part of the Legends in Our Own Minds team.

And this year's visit was particularly special. Not only did the team place second at the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival in Superior, Wisc., but Murphy himself received some recognition, too, with a Friend of the Festival award.

It was, Murphy said, "just a wee appreciation thing, I suppose, for coming out to help, and drink their beer.

"It's a great sport, and if there's anything that I would wish for is that the festival in Thunder Bay could get kick started again," he said. "That would just be perfect, because it means we wouldn't have to drive that far."