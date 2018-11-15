A researcher at Lakehead University says she was surprised by some of her findings when probing whether wildlife and vegetation are returning to formerly polluted hotspots in Lake Superior, along the Thunder Bay waterfront.

Michelle Willows is a master's student in the northwestern Ontario university's northern environments and cultures program. Using a variety of technology like sonar, as well as kayaking to, and diving into, specific areas, Willows is mapping specific parts of the underwater ecosystem where historical industrial pollution has been cleaned up, or is in the process of being remediated.

"My project looks [at] and seeks to develop baseline habitat data through underwater surveys ... in order to quantify habitat quality of the Thunder Bay near-shore," she said, adding that she's looking at six specific locations. Those include:

McKellar Embayments, near the Mission Island Conservation Area

Neebing McIntyre Floodway

Former Northern Wood Preservers site

Sanctuary Island

Current River

Thunder Bay North Harbour

Willows's research effectively aims to provide data to paint a picture of how well cleanups, done over the past roughly 25 years, are working.

Some areas were too risky to dive into, she said, including the north harbour site and the floodway.

"[They] were really dicey dives and it was pretty dangerous in my opinion." For those areas, she said she used a special underwater camera.

Willows said some of the results she's found surprised and amazed her.

"I'm not a biologist and [by] no means can I be like 'this is a healthy habitat and this is not;' I'm basically just providing characteristics that are there for future reference," she said. "But Northern Wood was really cool ... [with] different types of vegetation and same with Sanctuary Island, where I wasn't really sure that there would be anything there and ... the vegetation wasn't where I expected it to be."

"Really sensitive species were in that area."

There were even signs of life in the north harbour site, which is still polluted by 400,000 cubic metres of mercury-soaked pulp fibre suspended in the water.

The former Northern Wood Preservers site used to be home to the infamous "blob" — a large patch of creosote, PCBs and other toxic chemicals that was cleaned up in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"I was pretty impressed," she said. "I'm amazed by it ... just so impressed that people came together to actually fix it instead of just being like ... 'nature will fix it.'"