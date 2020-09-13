Thunder Bay artist's work to be projected on building in Winnipeg

Photographs of artwork by a Thunder Bay, Ont., artist will be projected onto a two-storey building in Winnipeg later this month as part of the city's annual Nuit Blanche.

The Arts AccessAbility Network Manitoba will be exhibiting photos of Michel Dumont's June COVID-19 themed art installation at the Royal Edward Arms.

"I have not shown in Winnipeg yet, so I'm really excited," Dumont told CBC.

"This year has been a difficult year for artists," he said. "There are so many people who are not working. And my career had momentum before the pandemic. And it seems like it's still continuing. Like, I'm lucky and fortunate that the art world went virtual."

Dumont was exhibited internationally for the first time this year, he said, when two of his pieces were displayed virtually in Paris.

The photos that will be on display on 329 Cumberland Ave. in Winnipeg derive from a project Dumont started early in the pandemic, he said.

The photos will be projected on Sept. 26 on the outside of the building belonging to the Arts AccessAbility Network Manitoba at 329 Cumberland Ave. (Dave Zahodnik )

"I was incredibly anxious, like everyone else on the planet or North America, and so I decided to keep my hands busy," he explained.

"What I had around the house is a mirror infinity room that I made in my sun room … and a big disco ball that's about two and a half feet by two and a half feet. And so I added all these coronas to it because how do I deal with my fear? ....I confront it."

A public art group in Toronto called the STEPS Initiative launched a competition in April inviting artists to convert home spaces into public facing art projects.

Dumont's project was one of eight chosen out of 117 proposals.

He used the funding he received from the competition to stage the installation at the Royal Edward Arms in June, which is Pride month in Thunder Bay, and to have photographer Dave Zahodnik shoot photographs of it featuring local performers.

One photo showing DJ Daniel Stilla carrying the disco ball coronavirus on his shoulders like Atlas holding up the world caught a lot of attention, Dumont said.

Photos were featured as part of the Queer Arts Festival in Vancouver this year and as part of Pride 360 in Montreal.