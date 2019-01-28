Man charged in 2017 Thunder Bay homicide due back in court Friday

A man charged over a 2017 homicide in Thunder Bay will be back in court later this week.

During a court proceeding on Monday, the matter involving Michael Cleghorn was remanded to Friday, Nov. 13, when it will be spoken to.

Cleghorn is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the August 2017 death of 21-year-old Edmond Clovis.

Clovis, who was from Toronto, was found seriously injured on Marks Street and later died in hospital.

Police at the time said the death of Clovis was "targetted," and "gang-related."

Cleghorn was arrested in November 2019 by Peel Regional Police.

Cleghorn had been wanted by police after allegedly shooting a woman and stealing two cars — including a police vehicle — in Mississauga in August 2019.