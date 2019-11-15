Suspect in 2017 Thunder Bay murder arrested in southern Ontario

A suspect in a 2017 homicide in Thunder Bay has been arrested in southern Ontario.

Michael Cleghorn was arrested Thursday, Peel Regional Police said, two months after being the subject of a Mississauga manhunt for allegedly shooting a woman and then stealing a police vehicle.

The 31-year-old had also been wanted for second-degree murder in Thunder Bay for the August 2017 death of Edmond Clovis.

Clovis, a 21-year-old man from Toronto, was found seriously injured on Marks Street and then later died in hospital. Thunder Bay police previously said the death of Clovis was "targeted" and "gang-related."

A Thunder Bay police spokesperson on Friday said discussions are being had with Peel Region and the Crown's office about bringing Cleghorn to Thunder Bay to answer to the charges.