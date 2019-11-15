Skip to Main Content
Suspect in 2017 Thunder Bay murder arrested in southern Ontario
Thunder Bay

Suspect in 2017 Thunder Bay murder arrested in southern Ontario

Peel Regional Police say Michael Cleghorn, a suspect in the 2017 death of Edmond Clovis in Thunder Bay, was arrested Thursday in southern Ontario.
CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police say Michael Cleghorn is wanted for second degree murder. (Submitted by Thunder Bay Police Service)

A suspect in a 2017 homicide in Thunder Bay has been arrested in southern Ontario.

Michael Cleghorn was arrested Thursday, Peel Regional Police said, two months after being the subject of a Mississauga manhunt for allegedly shooting a woman and then stealing a police vehicle.

The 31-year-old had also been wanted for second-degree murder in Thunder Bay for the August 2017 death of Edmond Clovis.

Clovis, a 21-year-old man from Toronto, was found seriously injured on Marks Street and then later died in hospital. Thunder Bay police previously said the death of Clovis was "targeted" and "gang-related."

A Thunder Bay police spokesperson on Friday said discussions are being had with Peel Region and the Crown's office about bringing Cleghorn to Thunder Bay to answer to the charges.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories