Thunder Bay, Ont., mental health organization celebrates 30 years in service

A mental health and housing resource in Thunder Bay, Ont., is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the northwestern Ontario city.

Alpha Court, a not-for-profit organization which provides mental health and addictions services for at-risk people in the community, has been doing so since 1988.

Executive director, Nicole Latour says the occasion marks an important step in the right direction for mental health assistance.

"We have grown over the last 30 years to provide more housing and support to people experiencing mental health and addiction issues in the community," she said. "It shows that we are an important part of the community and we are dependable."

"We've been here for 30 years and we're good at what we do 'cause we've had a lot of practice."

On display at the celebration was a recovery quilt. As part of the day centre programming offered through Alpha Court, clients and staff members made the quilt squares which displayed what recovery meant to them. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Latour said the organization now provides services to over 400 people and housing to 170 people — a significant jump from the two apartment buildings of 59 units they started with when the organization first began.

In terms of staffing, Alpha Court started up with just four case workers, which has grown to 35 staff members over the years, she added.

'Always there' the new logo

The organization says the people who have used the service have commended it for always being there for them. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Latour said the achievements made by the organization have left an impact on those who use their services — including, she added, some clients saying that those services have kept them alive.

"We have had clients state that we are always there for them and that's why our logo for our 30th anniversary is 'always there,'" she said. "Some people have stated without Alpha Court they would not be alive right now."

Latour said the organization hopes to secure more housing in the future for vulnerable populations.