Mended Hearts project spreads love throughout Thunder Bay

People in Thunder Bay are likely to see small quilted hearts popping up around the northwestern Ontario city Friday as part of the launch of the Mended Hearts project.

The initiative was started by Pam Cain who wanted to continue the work of her late partner, John Rafferty, who served two terms as an NDP MP for Thunder Bay-Rainy River.

"We started a fund when John passed away through the Thunder Bay Community Foundation to support community projects that supported social justice, " said Cain in an interview on CBC's Superior Morning program.

'There to give them some hope'

Cain got the idea for Mended Hearts through Facebook, and worked with the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario (EFSNWO) to make the quilted hearts within the community.

The project aims to raise support and awareness for the organization which works on issues affecting women and girls in the justice system. Each heart is handmade and includes a positive message.

"The Mended Hearts project is there to give them some hope, that people are caring about them, that we are thinking of people who are less advantaged than us,' said Cain. "Giving them a little boost with the positive affirmations that we put on the hearts."

Cain described the collaboration with the EFSNWO as a "good connection" since the organization is one that was near and dear to Rafferty's heart.

Most of the handmade hearts were made by people in the city during a number of community events, but Cain said about 50 hearts were made by women in the Thunder Bay Correctional Facility.

A number of hearts have been placed in Paterson Park near the EFSNWO office, while the rest will be spread throughout the city.