Twice a year for 15 years, a memorial walk has been held in Thunder Bay, Ont., to honour the memories of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).

On Monday, the Valentine's Day event will be virtual due to the pandemic, and it will expand to include honouring missing and murdered Indigenous boys and men.

Sharon Johnson is co-creator of the Full Moon Memory Walk, which happens in September, and co-founder of the Valentine's Day Memorial Walk.

Sandra Johnson, shown here, was the sister of Sharon Johnson, co-creator of the Full Moon Memory Walk in September and co-founder of the Valentine's Day Memorial Walk. Sandra is among the missing and murdered Indigenous people that the Valentine's Day walk will honour. (Supplied by Sharon Johnson)

Johnson said the walks, with participants carrying signs and photos of their loved ones, aim to raise awareness of MMIWG and honour those who have gone missing or have been killed.

The Valentine's event will be livestreamed and feature guest speakers, including Johnson, Melissa Kentner, the sister of Barbara Kentner, who died in 2017 after being hit with a trailer hitch, Georjann Morrisseau, a member of the Thunder Bay Police Service Board, and others. People are also encouraged to walk in small groups and post their photos on the walk's Facebook page.

Johnson has a personal connection to the walks. Her younger sister, Sandra Johnson, was found dead in 1992.

Johnson said her sister is always in her thoughts.

"It's always there, it's always there on my mind when I … get reminded by other women that go missing or that have been murdered, and I'm reminded constantly about what happened to my little sister."

Lending a helping hand

For the past few years, Kim Ducharme, a child and youth-care professor in Indigenous specialization at Confederation College, and her students have been helping organize the Valentine's Day walks. The help has especially been welcomed this year by Johnson.

"I'm glad that the college students are taking it on and they're continuing to do this. ... because I don't know if I would have the energy to do another one."

Kim Ducharme is a child and youth-care professor in Indigenous specialization at Confederation College. Under the direction of Sharon Johnson and her family, Ducharme has been helping organize the Valentine's Day Memorial Walk. (Supplied by Emily Ebuosi)

Ducharme became involved a few years ago, just helping out when she could and being part of the walks.

She said she decided to step in after speaking with Johnson. who expressed potentially stopping the walk because it became too much to handle.

"It's a need in the community to continue the healing process of missing and murdered Indigenous people. And I was like, 'We have to keep doing this. This is important work,'" said Ducharme.

Ducharme said she get students involved with the walk as a learning process, adding it's simply a way to help Johnson with her vision.

"Everything we do is vetted through Sharon and her family, and how they want to keep moving this ceremony forward ... we want to continue to honour Sharon's hard work," said Ducharme.

Bringing awareness

Emily Ebuosi, a student in the child and youth program at Confederation College, said she wasn't aware of such a walk in Thunder Bay until she got involved with it through her program.

Ebuosi said participating in it has helped her learn the importance of community for Indigenous people, and she hopes it will help spread awareness about the issues involving Indigenous people and spur others to get involved in future events.

Ducharme's students at Confederation College prepare signs for one of the previous walks. (Supplied by Kim Ducharme)

"It's also about coming together as a community and showing our support, and that we acknowledge what has been happening to Indigenous members within our community here in Thunder Bay and as well as Indigenous individuals across the nation."

Johnson said people have told her they're thankful she started the walks.

"The walks are not only ... for my family," said said, adding that they also provide "a space for other family members to come and share their story through photos or videos, however that may look for them."