Section of Memorial Avenue to close to northbound traffic for a week, city says
A section of Memorial Avenue will close to northbound traffic for a week starting on Oct. 26, the city said.

Work to begin Oct. 26

A section of Memorial Avenue in Thunder Bay will close to northbound traffic for a week starting Friday, Oct. 26, the city said. (CBC)

The closure affects Memorial Avenue between Second Avenue and High Street, and comes due to watermain work.

The work is scheduled to start on Oct. 26, and be completed by the end of day on Friday, Nov. 2.

During the construction period, southbound traffic along that stretch of Memorial Avenue will be reduced to one lane. Pedestrian access will not be affected.

Northbound drivers will need to follow a posted detour running along Central Avenue, Fort William Road, and John Street, the city said.

