Meet the Thunder Bay mapmaker who turned a passion for coffee into a full-time business
Rose N Crantz Roasting Company started as a side project for Jamie Nichols
"[I] didn't intend to have a business ... but ended up getting a business," Jamie Nichols says with a laugh.
Nichols is the owner and roast master behind Rose N Crantz Roasting Company, a coffee business in Thunder Bay named after Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, one of his favourite plays.
Trained in the field of geomatics, Nichols started roasting coffee at home as a hobby after moving back to Thunder Bay from the Northwest Territories.
Tap on the player to hear Nichols' conversation with Jonathan Pinto for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.
You can find Rose N Crantz coffee at shops across northern Ontario. They also ship across Canada from their website.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
