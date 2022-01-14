Meet the Thunder Bay mapmaker who turned a passion for coffee into a full-time business

"[I] didn't intend to have a business ... but ended up getting a business," Jamie Nichols says with a laugh.

Nichols is the owner and roast master behind Rose N Crantz Roasting Company, a coffee business in Thunder Bay named after Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, one of his favourite plays.

Nichols with a fresh pot of coffee. (Rose N Crantz Roasting Company)

Trained in the field of geomatics, Nichols started roasting coffee at home as a hobby after moving back to Thunder Bay from the Northwest Territories.

Up North 7:18 Northern Nosh: Rose N Crantz Roasting Company On this week's edition of Northern Nosh, we learned how a Thunder Bay map maker turned his passion for good coffee into a full time business. Jonathan spoke with Jamie Nichols, owner and roast master of Rose N Crantz Roasting Company. 7:18

You can find Rose N Crantz coffee at shops across northern Ontario. They also ship across Canada from their website.

