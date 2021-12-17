Meet the man behind Northwestern Ontario's sustainable flour mill
Brule Creek Farms produces stone-milled flour and cold-pressed canola oil
At my house, December is the month where our flour consumption skyrockets.
There's a lot of baking happening in the Pinto household during the holiday season!
So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'd like to introduce you to Jeff Burke. He's the owner of Brule Creek Farms near Kakabeka Falls that calls itself "Northwestern Ontario's flour mill."
Tap the player to hear our conversation.
For information on where to find Brule Creek Farms products, to go their website.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
