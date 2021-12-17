Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Meet the man behind Northwestern Ontario's sustainable flour mill

Brule Creek Farms produces stone-milled flour and cold-pressed canola oil near Kakabeka Falls. Our Jonathan Pinto caught up with him for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.

Brule Creek Farms produces stone-milled flour and cold-pressed canola oil

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Jeff Burke is the owner of Brule Creek Farms. (Supplied by Jeff Burke)

At my house, December is the month where our flour consumption skyrockets.

There's a lot of baking happening in the Pinto household during the holiday season!

Look at that golden wheat under a blue sky, just incredible! (Supplied by Jeff Burke)

So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'd like to introduce you to Jeff Burke. He's the owner of Brule Creek Farms near Kakabeka Falls that calls itself "Northwestern Ontario's flour mill."

Tap the player to hear our conversation.

Up North6:51Northern Nosh: Brule Creek Farms
For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, Jonathan introduced us to Jeff Burke. He's the owner of Brule Creek Farms, an operation near Kakebeka Falls that calls itself "Northwestern Ontario's Flour Mill." 6:51

For information on where to find Brule Creek Farms products, to go their website.

One of Burke's canola fields in all its glory. (Supplied by Jeff Burke)

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

