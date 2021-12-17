Meet the man behind Northwestern Ontario's sustainable flour mill

At my house, December is the month where our flour consumption skyrockets.

There's a lot of baking happening in the Pinto household during the holiday season!

Look at that golden wheat under a blue sky, just incredible! (Supplied by Jeff Burke)

So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'd like to introduce you to Jeff Burke. He's the owner of Brule Creek Farms near Kakabeka Falls that calls itself "Northwestern Ontario's flour mill."

For information on where to find Brule Creek Farms products, to go their website.

One of Burke's canola fields in all its glory. (Supplied by Jeff Burke)

