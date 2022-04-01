Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Meet the couple blending wild rice and tea together in Thunder Bay

Tea Horse started out as a tea retailer, but is now focused on production of ManoominCha, a blend of wild rice and tea.

Tea Horse started out as a retailer, but is now focused on producing their own blends of tea

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Denise Atkinson & Marc Bohemier own Tea Horse. (Supplied by Tea Horse)

What do tea and wild rice have in common?

For Denise Atkinson & Marc Bohemier, they come together in a series of products called "ManoominCha."

ManoominCha blends wild rice with tea leaves. (Supplied by Tea Horse)

The Thunder Bay couple are the owners of Tea Horse, a Thunder Bay-based company that started out as a typical tea retailer, but soon became dedicated to the production of their own proprietary wild rice and tea blend.

Atkinson describes the blend as a Canadian version of genmaicha, a traditional Japanese blend of green tea and brown rice.

For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I spoke to Atkinson and Bohemier to learn more about how this unique product came to be. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North7:45Northern Nosh: Tea Horse
What do tea and wild rice have in common? Well, they come together in a series of products sold by a Thunder Bay company. Jonathan spoke with the owners of Tea Horse, Denise Atkinson & Marc Bohemier. 7:45

For more information about Tea Horse, visit their website

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

