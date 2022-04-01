Meet the couple blending wild rice and tea together in Thunder Bay

What do tea and wild rice have in common?

For Denise Atkinson & Marc Bohemier, they come together in a series of products called "ManoominCha."

ManoominCha blends wild rice with tea leaves. (Supplied by Tea Horse)

The Thunder Bay couple are the owners of Tea Horse, a Thunder Bay-based company that started out as a typical tea retailer, but soon became dedicated to the production of their own proprietary wild rice and tea blend.

Atkinson describes the blend as a Canadian version of genmaicha, a traditional Japanese blend of green tea and brown rice.

For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I spoke to Atkinson and Bohemier to learn more about how this unique product came to be. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

For more information about Tea Horse, visit their website.

