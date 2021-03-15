Medical officers of health in the northwest say they want to see schools reopen in the region

Medical officers of health in the northwestern Ontario say they want to see schools reopen for the remainder of the academic year.

Both Dr. Janet DeMille of the Thunder Bay District Health (TBDHU) and Dr. Kit Young Hoon of the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) voiced their professional opinions on the matter this week, as provincial officials mull over the decision.

"We have made the recommendation to the chief medical officer of health that schools in Northwestern Health Unit can be reopened this school year, starting as early as next week if they thought that was appropriate," said Young Hoon in a media briefing Friday.

That recommendation from Young Hoon comes after Premier Doug Ford took the step of publicly soliciting advice from medical experts, children's hospitals and health organizations on how Ontario could go about reopening schools before the end of the academic year next month.

In a letter addressed to 55 different groups and people, Ford reiterated that his government has struggled to find consensus on reopening the school and that it needs input before moving forward with a decision. Ford gave the recipients until 5 p.m. Friday to answer.

"I want to see students back in the classroom soon too," said DeMille in an interview with CBC Radio on Thursday.

Dr. Janet DeMille is the medical officer of health with Thunder Bay District Health Unit. (Logan Turner / CBC)

"I think with our COVID-19 numbers, with immunizations that have been done, including of educational staff, and we're starting the roll out of 12 to 17 year olds receiving the vaccine. You know, and with all the measures that schools have put in place and the school boards … at this point, I think the harms of having students out of school on their mental, emotional and mental well-being are greater than the risks of COVID," DeMille continued.

Both medical officers of health have pointed to in-school public health measures, along with low incidence rates across the region as signs that northwestern Ontario is ready for schools to go back in session.

Back in March, DeMille made the call to close schools as many began to report COVID-19 cases. She said that move was made as it became clear that community spread was impacting schools.

Schools in the NWHU catchment area followed suit in April as part of a province-wide shut down.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon is the medical officer of health with the Northwestern Health Unit. (Northwestern Health Unit)

"Up to now, the general evidence plus our experience in Northwestern Health Unit does show that those public health measures have reduced transmission of COVID-19 in schools. For our catchment area we have very little … next to no transmission in our school settings of COVID-19," said Young Hoon.

Should schools reopen, Young Hoon said her health unit is also looking at setting up in-school COVID-19 vaccination clinics within local high schools.

She said if these clinics go ahead, students aged 12 to 17 years old will not need consent from a guardian to receive a vaccine.