70 years of friendship at McKenzie Island Gyro Club

Looking across the McKenzie Channel from the Cocheneur dock in northwestern Ontario, the most recognizable building is the Gyro Club.

The hall, right on the waterfront, with bright yellow letters on the roof spelling GYRO, has intrigued Red Lakers for the past 70 years.

The mystery surrounding what happens in the Gyro Hall makes Ted Shewchuk, the President of Gyro International, as well as the McKenzie Island club, chuckle.

He's been involved in the club for over two decades, and said the club is based on friendship

"If you figure that the person you're inviting is good enough to come into your house and be a friend, visit you at your home and enjoy their company, then you can invite them over to the Gyro Hall. If they enjoy their time there, we ask them to join," he said.

Shewchuk said there are 19 members of the McKenzie Island club, and about 2,200 across North America. Members of other clubs have come up to Red Lake, he said, even though the community is relatively difficult to access, compared to many other clubs.

The McKenzie Island Gyro Hall as seen from the McKenzie Channel in Red Lake, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC) As for its notoriety in the community, Shewchuk said he points to a recent renovation, as to how well the club is known.

"We had to redo our roof on the Gyro Hall. So, we took the shingles off, and put the new shingles on, and the islanders were a little upset, because they didn't see the Gyro sign on there anymore, and they thought, it's gone."

Shewchuk said the men's club has dinners every few weeks, along with social events to include spouses. The McKenzie Island club also hosts an annual ice fishing tournament, and donates some of the proceeds to help people with medical needs in the community.

It's the most recognizable building on McKenzie Island in Red Lake ... the Gyro Club. But many people really don't know what happens behind those walls. We'll hear about the long-running friendship club. Jeff Walkters talks with Ted Shewchuk 7:23 As for its location, Shewchuk said the spot on McKenzie Island was donated by a former mining company, whose manager was involved in Gyro. When the club was founded on the island in 1949, McKenzie Island was a busy place, he said, with its own stores, banks and schools.

Now, the Gyro Hall is the most recognizable building, with no store, school or any other amenities available on the island.

"That's the nice things about being a Gyro. You make new friends all the time. The more you travel, the more friends you make, and it's just amazing to be in this club," he said.