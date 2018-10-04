Skip to Main Content
Meet your McKellar ward candidates
Meet your McKellar ward candidates

The next municipal election is fast approaching, and CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates whose names will appear on the ballot.

McKellar ward candidates Brian Hamilton, Robert Jankovic, Donald McLeod, and Ashley Nurmela. (CBC)

Next, we're featuring the four candidates in the city's McKellar ward: Brian Hamilton, Robert Jankovic, Donald McLeod, and Ashley Nurmela.

They were invited to the CBC Thunder Bay studio to tell us what they hope to achieve if elected to council.

This video features campaign platforms from the McKellar ward candidates: Brian Hamilton, Robert Jankovic, Donald McLeod, and Ashley Nurmela. 3:50

The election will take place on Oct. 22.

