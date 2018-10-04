Video
Meet your McKellar ward candidates
The next municipal election is fast approaching, and CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates whose names will appear on the ballot.
CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates running in the upcoming municipal election
Next, we're featuring the four candidates in the city's McKellar ward: Brian Hamilton, Robert Jankovic, Donald McLeod, and Ashley Nurmela.
They were invited to the CBC Thunder Bay studio to tell us what they hope to achieve if elected to council.
The election will take place on Oct. 22.