COVID-19 outbreak declared at McKellar Park Central Public School

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Thunder Bay elementary school, which has been closed to in-class learning.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the declaration late Thursday afternoon, after cases were first announced last weekend that impacted multiple class cohorts.

The health unit said an additional two cases have been confirmed, with evidence that they had been acquired within the school setting. Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is declared when there are two or more cases when it is reasonable that there was spread within the school.

A Lakehead District School Board spokesperson said there were seven cases at the school prior to the latest two that resulted in the outbreak declaration.

The board spokesperson said the school has operated virtually since Tuesday.