Thunder Bay bird observation group frustrated by garbage dumped at their site

The vice-president of a group that runs a south-side Thunder Bay bird observatory says she's frustrated by the continual dumping of garbage at the site.

The McKellar Island Bird Observatory is located on roughly 12 hectares of land off Baffin Street in Thunder Bay.

"Seasonally, we monitor the migrating songbirds," said Maureen Woodcock, vice-president of Save Our Songbirds, which runs the observatory. "This is open to the public."

"We allow students to come in, we train volunteers from all over," she added. "We have visitors from all over the world, we have visitors from all over Canada."

Maureen Woodcock, vice-president of Save Our Songbirds, with a Pileated Woodpecker at the McKellar Island Bird Observatory. (McKellar Island Bird Observatory/Supplied)

But the group is regularly finding more than just birds at the site, which has been leased from Husky Energy: dumped garbage has become a serious, and daily, problem.

"We're not happy about it," Woodcock said, adding that it's having an effect on optics, particularly when a student group on a bus "going to see an eagle's nest down the road, and what they see are peoples' garbage bags, old couches."

"It's really horrible."

Woodcock said the group raised the issue with Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro last week, telling him "hey, look, these are the obstacles we're facing. We're volunteers and we do a really neat thing for tourism Thunder Bay on an international level, and this is getting really sad seeing all this garbage dumped down this road."

The observatory is a member of the Canadian Migration Monitoring Network, and works to document changes in the populations of small birds that migrate through northwestern Ontario.

The observatory is also used for training and educational programming.