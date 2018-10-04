Skip to Main Content
Meet your McIntyre ward candidates
Video

Meet your McIntyre ward candidates

As Thunder Bay voters prepare to head to the polls later this month to cast their ballots in the 2018 municipal election, CBC Thunder Bay has been highlighting the candidates seeking a seat on the next city council.

CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates running in the upcoming municipal election

CBC News ·
McIntyre ward candidates Albert Aiello and Wesley Ramage (CBC)

Up next are the two candidates vying to represent the McIntyre ward: Albert Aiello and Wesley Ramage.

Both were invited to the CBC Thunder Bay studio to share their priorities.

This video features campaign platforms from the McIntyre ward candidates: Albert Aiello and Wesley Ramage. 2:08

The municipal election will take place on Oct. 22.

