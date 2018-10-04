Video
Meet your McIntyre ward candidates
As Thunder Bay voters prepare to head to the polls later this month to cast their ballots in the 2018 municipal election, CBC Thunder Bay has been highlighting the candidates seeking a seat on the next city council.
Up next are the two candidates vying to represent the McIntyre ward: Albert Aiello and Wesley Ramage.
Both were invited to the CBC Thunder Bay studio to share their priorities.
The municipal election will take place on Oct. 22.