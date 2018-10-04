The city plans to build a new bridge across the McIntyre floodway. A crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists. And city residents are being asked for their thoughts on the project 5:46

The city of Thunder Bay is inviting residents to help shape the final plan for a new pedestrian and cyclist bridge across the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway.

An open house is being held on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 4 to discuss the crossing, which people have long been hoping to see in the city, said Adam Krupper, the city's mobility coordinator.

"People have been asking for years and years for a safe way to get across town by walking or biking," Krupper said.

"It's been on the active transportation plan since 2008 to develop this corridor."

The bridge would provide a crossing point for people near Carrick and Vickers Streets.

Money from the now-cancelled provincial climate change fund made the project possible, Krupper said, adding that the city was relieved to learn that the province would still fund projects planned for 2019, despite the cancellation. The $900,000 from the government will pay for the bulk of the cost to build the structure.

Adam Krupper is Thunder Bay's mobility coordinator. (Adam Burns/CBC)

Safe alternative to busier streets

The bridge is intended to provide a safer alternative to busier traffic corridors in the city.

"It avoids a lot of the traffic lights that you deal with, and the traffic volumes are really low," Krupper stated. "We're talking a few thousand vehicles, as opposed to 30 thousand vehicles."

The open house is a chance for people to weigh in on the exact location of the bridge. Three possibilities include a bridge that extends straight from Carrick Street, an angled crossing linking Carrick and Vickers, and a crossing at the site of a current bridge owned by CN Rail — which Krupper acknowledged is often used as a crossing point, illegally.

"So there is a potential to address that," he said.

Krupper said the city is looking for any and all ideas that could help shape the final plan for the bridge.

"Maybe that means landscaping, maybe that means lighting, maybe that means public art, maybe that means wayfinding or things to make the area more inviting or fun," he said. "We want to hear different ideas."

The open house meeting is taking place Thursday Oct. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the corner of Carrick and Waterford Streets.