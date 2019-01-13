Thunder Bay East End house fire under investigation

The cause of a kitchen fire at a home in Thunder Bay's East End neighbourhood is under investigation after firefighters were called to battle the blaze early Sunday morning.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to the home on McBain Street at 4:15 a.m., according to a written release; the first crews on-scene encountered heavy smoke coming from the home.

A second alarm was then called, fire officials said, which brought a total of five pumper trucks, an aerial ladder and a platoon chief to the scene.

The home's lone occupant and his dog were already out of the house when fire crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.