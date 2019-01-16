Fire officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say cooking left unattended caused a house fire in the city's East End neighbourhood early Sunday morning and the building's landlord has been ticketed for a non-working smoke alarm.

Firefighters were called to the McBain Street home around 4 a.m. on Jan. 13 to find the building's kitchen on fire. Fire officials said that a barking dog woke the resident up as the home didn't have a working smoke alarm on the main floor.

The man and the dog both safely got out of the home.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said that the landlord's ticket carries a fine of $360.

"Only working smoke alarms can give you the early warning you need to escape a fire," fire chief John Hay was quoted as saying in a written release.

The fire department also reminded city residents that working smoke alarms must be installed on each floor of a home and outside all sleeping areas. Additionally, carbon monoxide alarms are required outside any sleeping area if the home has a fuel-fired appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage.