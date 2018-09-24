Another big year for Mayor's Mulligan charity golf tournament

A Thunder Bay charity golf tournament has had another big year, raising more than $13,000 for an organization that helps children of low-income families access recreational activities.

The annual Mayor's Mulligan took place on Sept. 14 at Strathcona Golf Course in Thunder Bay.

In a media release issued Monday, the city said this year's event raised a total of $13,360.71 for PRO Kids.

A cheque will be presented to PRO Kids at an event scheduled to take place Wednesday at Thunder Bay City Hall.

Over the course of its 14 years, the Mayor's Mulligan has brought in $196,000 for various charities in Thunder Bay, the city said.