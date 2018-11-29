Nipigon, Ont., mayor joins call for action on Asian carp threat

The mayor of Nipigon, Ont., has joined his counterparts from around the Great Lakes in calling for the U.S. government to take action on an invasive fish species.

Richard Harvey on Thursday signed the mayors' declaration to stop Asian carp.

Asian carp are a large species of fish that were introduced to combat algae growth in U.S. ponds. However, the fish found their way into the Mississippi River.

The carp can weigh as much as 45 kilograms or 100 pounds, and eat up to 40 per cent of their body weight daily and reproduce quickly. They've replaced native species in the Mississippi and its tributaries, and there's fear they'll do the same in the Great Lakes.

"We don't need more studies," Harvey said after he signed the declaration at the annual Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative general meeting in Wisconsin.

"We need to address this issue."

Harvey said Asian carp is currently a U.S. issue, but they've moved to the edge of the Great Lakes. The current plan is to close off part of the Chicago canal system to prevent the carp from using that to enter Lake Michigan.

"People love to talk, people love to study issues, but this is one of those times where we're saying 'let's just get it done,'" Harvey said.

"We know what has to happen. It's been studied to death, now is the time for action."