Big changes coming to mayors offices in northwestern Ontario as several decide not to run

Municipal elections are now under two months away in northwestern Ontario, signaling the start of new beginnings and new faces in mayoral roles across the region.

Municipalities like Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, Kenora, Dryden, and Fort Frances are all getting new mayors this fall, with incumbents in each community not seeking reelection.

However, for some leaders the election race is already over.

Mayor Rick Dumas in Marathon, about 300 kilometres from Thunder Bay, has been acclaimed for his fifth term. He put his name forward, for what he's calling the last time.

"Listen, this job is one of those jobs where you're not going to get a pat on the back every day, you're going to get more criticism than you are going to get a pat on the back. So if you can't handle that situation, I think that's one of the biggest reasons why people don't re-offer," he told CBC Radio's Superior Morning.

Dumas, who ran unopposed for the third consecutive time, said the last four years have been a difficult for many leaders, especially at municipal levels. He said he believes the pandemic has contributed to the low number of incumbents running in the region this election.

Rick Dumas has been acclaimed and will serve as mayor for his 5th term in Marathon, Ont. (Marathon.ca)

"You know, after so many years you feel like you put your time and let somebody else take the seat, or also the social media aspect. We really got beat up lots over the COVID process," he said.

Dumas, who also heads up the Thunder Bay District Municipal League, said the changing leadership landscape will bring some big changes to the region, and will also present a learning curve.

"This is a four-year term. You could have that organization being brought up to speed within the first six months and then those individuals feel comfortable sitting as a member of those different organizations or boards. So we'll see what comes out of October," he added.

Other towns in the region have acclaimed their mayors as well. Mayors Kevin Kahoot in Ear Falls, Deborah Ewald in Rainy River, Harold McQuaker in Emo, and Doug Lawrance in Sioux Lookout all ran unopposed.

Dumas says returning mayors play a positive role in continuity in the region.

Mauro not seeking re-election but has a message for his successor

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro is not seeking re-election, and is resigning from post early. (City of Thunder Bay)

In Thunder Bay, Mayor Bill Mauro announced in June he would not be seeking re-election, and just this week he also announced he will be leaving the post early.

Mauro will leave the mayor's seat vacant as of Oct. 4, just 20 days before the election takes place. The new Thunder Bay city council will officially be in power in November.

"We are lame duck now," he said. "As a result of being lame duck, we are severely restricted in the decisions that we can make."

"So I could have hung around, but there's really not a lot that we are in a position to be able to do."

Mauro shared some parting words with CBC Radio's Superior Morning the day after he made his announcement. He said he hopes the next mayor of the city will be fierce in fighting for Thunder Bay.

"When I was looking at decisions that I wanted to make, it was always rooted in understanding this competitive nature. Trust me, we have no friends when it comes to other cities. They are trying to do the same things that we are all trying to do, and our decisions need to be rooted in trying to do what we can to bring people to Thunder Bay," he said.

Mauro said he wants to see the next council focus on what sets the city apart, adding there are hundreds of rural communities just like Thunder who are also trying to attract new residents to grow their communities and economies.

Five people are running for mayor in Thunder Bay. Candidates include Ken Boshcoff, Clinton Harris, Gary Mack, Robert Szczepanski, and Peng You.

Municipal election day is set for Oct. 24, with voting periods opening on Oct. 5.

At CBC Thunder Bay, we're looking to hear from you about what issues are top of mind for you as you prepare to vote in northwestern Ontario.

Fill out this form to share your thoughts with us about the top issues affecting you, your neighbourhood and the city.