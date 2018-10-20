Here are your Thunder Bay mayoral candidates

People in Thunder Bay, Ont., will mark their ballots on Monday, October 22 to decide who they want to see as the city's next mayor.

For the past several weeks, CBC Thunder Bay has invited mayoral candidates to highlight what they believe are some of the biggest challenges facing Thunder Bay, why they decided to run for mayor in this year's municipal election and what they see as the future of our city.

On Monday, we heard from candidates Peter Panetta and Ronald Chookomolin.

This video features campaign platforms mayoral candidates: Ronald Chookomolin and Peter Panetta. 4:09

Candidate Bill Mauro met with the CBC Superior Morning host, Lisa Laco, at the corner of James Street and Churchill Drive, to highlight the skills he hopes to bring to the council chamber.

On Tuesday, candidates Mariann Sawicki and Ed Hailio highlighted the changes they would like to see in the city.

This video features campaign platforms mayoral candidates: Ed Hailio and Mariann Sawicki. 2:03

Candidate Frank Pullia spoke to CBC Superior Morning host Lisa Laco outside the Finlandia building to highlight his plans for making Thunder Bay a more welcoming city.

Candidate Shane Judge met with CBC Superior Morning host, Lisa Laco, just outside an old bank facade on Victoria Street to discuss his future vision for Thunder Bay.

And on Thursday, CBC Superior Morning host Lisa Laco spoke with candidate Iain Angus at Mariners Hall to talk about the upcoming challenges facing our city and how he plans to tackle them if he is elected mayor.

Candidates Jim Gamble, Wolfgang Schoor and Kevin Cernjul did not respond to our invitation.