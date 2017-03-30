Police charge Thunder Bay man with assault after refusing to let victim leave apartment

A 37-year old Thunder Bay, Ont., man has been charged with assault after police received reports of an injured female in the city's south side on Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of May Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived to find a victim who had been assaulted by a man with a weapon earlier that day.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, an investigation revealed the victim and the accused were together in a nearby apartment earlier that morning.

Allegedly, the accused assaulted the victim with a weapon and then wouldn't allow her to leave the apartment.

Police said the victim was able to exit the apartment several hours later and went to a nearby business for help, where 911 was called.

She was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where she received treatment for her injuries.

Police said a 37-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and failing to comply with condition recognizance.

He appeared in court on Tuesday morning and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.