Thunder Bay, Ont., police identify victim in May Street homicide

Thunder Bay police have identified the victim in this week's homicide at a May Street North address as a 28-year-old man from Toronto.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. Police were called to the residence, located in the 500 block of May Street North, with reports of a disturbance, and injured male.

Responding officers located the victim, who police have since identified as Adrian Kadeem Drysdale.

Drysdale had significant injuries, which were consistent with a serious assault. He was taken to hospital, and died of his injuries at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said Tuesday a firearm was involved in the incident, and a postmortem examination of Drysdale is taking place in Thunder Bay.

No further details have been provided.

Police continue to hold the scene as part of the investigation.

An arrest has not yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.