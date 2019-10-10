Two charged in May Street homicide due back in court in January

Two Toronto men facing murder charges in connection with a March homicide in Thunder Bay will be back in court in the new year.

Terrell Williams and Trayvon Stewart each appeared in Thunder Bay court this week. Both matters were remanded until next month, with Williams set to appear on Jan. 25, and Stewart on Jan. 26.

Both matters will be spoken to.

Stewart and Williams are each facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Adrian Kadeem Drysdale.

Police at the time said Drysdale was found with significant injuries in a home in the 500 block of May Street North on March 23. He later died in hospital.

Williams and Stewart were both arrested on June 23.

Williams was arrested in Toronto, while Stewart's arrest occurred in Timmins.