A dozen forest fires were burning in northwestern Ontario on Tuesday morning, with five of them listed as not under control.

The largest fires, none under control, were in the western part of the region:

Red Lake 10, at about 6,000 hectares, burning inside Woodland Caribou Provincial Park.

Kenora 27, at 4,480 hectares, located north of Kenora.

Kenora 25, at 2,062 hectares, burning east of Kenora.

Kenora 30, at 1,162 hectares, burning east of Kenora.

Sioux Lookout 3, at 3,427 hectares, burning near Lac Seul.

Thunder Bay 8, in Oliver Paipoonge and listed as under control, was 97 hectares as of Tuesday morning.

For a full list of fires in the region, visit Ontario's interactive forest fire map.

Kenora fires 25, 27, and 30 led to provincial road access restrictions, but they were lifted on Monday.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services is reminding people, however, that fire crews were still working to suppress fire activity in those areas.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire hazard in the region was mainly low, with a few pockets of moderate conditions.