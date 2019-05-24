The mayor of Thunder Bay says he has no plans to step down from the city's police services board despite calls this week for him to be removed from his seat.

On Thursday, Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins issued a statement calling for Bill Mauro to be replaced by an Indigenous member due to what Collins said is Mauro's "persistent failure" to acknowledge the seriousness of the racism experienced by Indigenous people in Thunder Bay.

That, Collins said, puts the mayor in a conflict of interest on the board.

Late Thursday afternoon, Mauro told CBC News he has no plans to step down from his position on the board of civilians that is tasked with overseeing the local police service.

Mayor's brother named in Sinclair report

"I've left [Collins] a phone message ... and sent an email looking to try and sit down and have a conversation with him about what's contained in his letter," Mauro said. "Hopefully, that will occur in the near term."

Two reports released late last year by Ontario police watchdogs identified systemic racism in the Thunder Bay police services board and the police service itself.

The reports also highlighted a number of incidents and allegations of Indigenous people being treated poorly.

One of the incidents in the report compiled by Sen. Murray Sinclair for the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, involved police officer Jim Mauro in 2006. He is the mayor Bill Mauro's brother.

The report states that Jim Mauro, who is a former head of the Thunder Bay Police Association, placed a prank 911 call while on duty, imitating an Indigenous woman. He received a four-day suspension.

Bill Mauro said he doesn't believe that puts him in a conflict of interest on the police oversight board.

Police board temporarily stripped of power

The police services board, meanwhile, was temporarily stripped of its power in December 2018 due to Sinclair's report's findings of systemic racism within the board and police service.

An administrator was appointed to oversee the board's activities while its membership was effectively reconstituted. The new members underwent training, and have since got their voting rights back.

The board, though, will soon have a vacancy, as the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General announced Thursday night it would remove the board's newest member, John Cyr.

No problem with report contents

Cyr was a provincial appointee, and joined the board officially on Tuesday. However, in 2017, he penned a letter to the editor in which he stated now-suspended Canadian senator Lynn Beyak's comments on residential schools were "balanced and thoughtful."

Mayor Mauro said while he has no problem with the contents of the two reports, he does feel they've brought the city undue negative attention.

Mauro's comments have led to tensions between him and police services board chair Celina Reitberger.

"I'm just trying to get a bit of balance into the conversation," Mauro said. "Somehow it seems that when I try and provide a bit of balance, that people feel I'm being dismissive of the concerns that were raised in the reports and that's not the case."