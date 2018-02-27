Thunder Bay NHL star donates thousands to kids

Some Indigenous youth in northwestern Ontario may get their first chance to play hockey thanks to a donation from Thunder Bay National Hockey League star Matt Murray.

The Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender is donating approximately $25,000 (nearly $18,500 US) from his year-long Saves MATTer program to the Mazinaajim Children's Foundation run by Dilico Anishinabek Family Care.

The Saves MATTer program saw Murray donate $30 US to charity for each save he made during the 2018-2019 regular season.

His 1,465 saves added up to $43,950 US, but the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation added $30,000 to the pool of money bringing the total to $73,950 US (nearly $100,000 Cdn).

The Mazinaajim foundation supports the educational, recreational, leadership and cultural needs of Anishinabek children and youth under age 30, explained Blythe Haynen, Dilico's community engagement manager.

"It could be some financial assistance they need for school. It could be sporting equipment. We've provided bursaries for training opportunities. We've provided funds in our cultural [program] for regalia making," she said.

The donation could help youth play hockey, she added.

"We're so thrilled to have the support of Matt Murray," Haynen said. "It just means so much to the kids. With his donation he's setting just a great example and leading the way to creating healthier children, families and communities."

In addition to donating to Dilico. Murray is donating nearly $25,000 to the Children's Aid Society of the District of Thunder Bay and nearly $50,000 ($36,975 US), to the Ward Home in Pittsburgh.