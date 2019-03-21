Matawa students, police, team up on the ice

Students from the Matawa Education and Care Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont. took to the ice at Fort William Gardens on Thursday, with some special guests.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service were invited to join in the game with the students, to have some fun, and build relationships.

"It's good to engage with [the police], just to have a friendship with them," said 19-year-old Pearl Yellowhead-Atlookan, a student from Eabametoong (or Fort Hope) First Nation.

"A couple of weeks ago we played bocce with them, and we engaged a lot and we were laughing and stuff. And that's happening here right now."

Pearl Yellowhead-Atlookan, 19, from Eabametoong, or Fort Hope, First Nation says she joined the Hockey Academy at her school because she loves 'everything' about the sport. She said she also appreciates opportunities to get to know local police officers better by playing sports. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

The game, which involved students in the school's Hockey Academy, who earn school credit while learning skills on the ice, is just one way in which the education centre is trying to build bridges between the students from their First Nation communities, and law enforcement, said vice principal Jackie Corbett.

"Ever since the Matawa education centre has been in existence, we've wanted to build that relationship with our police partners in the city," said Corbett, adding that the officers are frequently invited to the school, and to join in cultural and recreational activities.

Alex Coaster, 17, from Marten Falls First Nation, said when he heard about the game with the police, he was excited about the idea. 'I was just ready for it,' he said, 'couldn't wait.' (Amy Hadley/CBC)

When it comes to the relationship between police and the students who come from Matawa communities to study in Thunder Bay, there are "definite challenges," Corbett acknowledged.

"A lot of our kids do experience challenges outside of our school, whether that's items like racism and discrimination, definitely our kids feel that. I'm not saying all the time ... but they do," she said, adding that not all interactions between students and police in the city are positive.

"So in order to build that relationship and make it a more positive one, I think it's important for our students, but also the officers, to see our kids in positive ways."

Constable Bob Simon looks on as some of his fellow police officers, and students at the Matawa Education and Care Centre show off their skills on the ice. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Constable Bob Simon, who helped to organize the game, said those fun, positive interactions are making a difference.

It was a teacher who reached out to him about the game, he said, but the idea was "sparked by a student."

"So for the student to ask the teacher, 'hey, can we play hockey with the police?' you know, that speaks volumes," he said.

"We're moving forward. We're moving forward in a positive way."