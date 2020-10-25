As need grows for single social housing in Thunder Bay, Matawa unveils new 1-bedroom units

The waitlist of people looking for social housing in Thunder Bay will be shorter by eight people, come Nov. 1.

The Matawa Non-Profit Housing Corporation and the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board celebrated the opening of eight new housing units, Friday.

The units on Coady Avenue are two buildings with four one-bedroom apartments each, with rent geared to income.

"One of the issues that we face is homelessness and overcrowding of homes, and to provide units that are geared to this, you know, it speaks volumes to provide families, whether they're going to be a couple or a single individual, [with housing]. We are reducing the homelessness within the city and within the district," said Robinson Meshake, president of the housing corporation.

Bill Bradica, the chief administrative officer of the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board, added that the one-bedroom housing units are designed to address the growing number of single individuals on the social housing waiting list.

Eight new single-bedroom subsidized housing units were toured by members of the Matawa Non-Profit Housing Corporation and the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board as the rent-geared-to-income units stand ready for tenants to move in as of Nov. 1, 2020. (Logan Turner/CBC)

"About 70 per cent of the people on the wait list are singles. That has been a big shift in the need for community and social housing over the last 20 years … from less numbers of families being on the list, looking for three- and four-bedroom units, and more non-senior, single people needing accommodation."

The relationship between the two organizations began in 2002, when the responsibility for social housing was transferred from the province to the social services board.

The social services board provided operational funding for the Matawa housing corporation to build its first 12 units, originally constructed in 1996.

Since then, the relationship between the two organizations has grown, with the corporation adding 24 units from 2001 to 2012. These eight units bring the housing corporation's total to 44 units.

The social services board maintains the central housing registry, which oversees the wait list for access to the majority of subsidized housing units in the city, and they support tenants through rent supplements .

The corporation paid for about one-quarter of the $1.1 million project, with the social services board putting up the remaining 75 per cent of funding through its provincial allocation for affordable housing.