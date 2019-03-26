A group of students studying at the Matawa Education and Care Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., found their footing on Tuesday, as they made their first tentative movements on cross-country skis at the Kamview Nordic Centre.

They were trying the sport for the first time, thanks to a partnership with Spirit North, a charitable organization run by former Olympian Beckie Scott, which helps First Nations start cross-country ski programs for youth.

The organization, which gave the school about 30 full sets of ski gear, runs programs in four other provinces, but the partnership with Matawa is its first in Ontario.

"We're just really thankful to have been chosen by Spirit North to start this endeavour," said Joey Miller, an outdoor education teacher at the Matawa Education and Care Centre.

"Because this is fantastic. We're so excited for next winter."

Joey Miller is the outdoor education teacher at the Matawa Education and Care Centre. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Spirit North worked with local store Fresh Air Experience to supply the school with the skis. It also arranged for the students to be joined by some experienced instructors on Tuesday, who offered tips and guidance to the students, some of whom were a little nervous on skis for the first time.

"It's scary ... because it's really fast," said 18-year-old Mya Dixon from Eabametoong First Nation. "But I'm trying it."

Dixon added that she appreciates opportunities to get out of the classroom to experience something different.

"I get to learn something new, so it makes the day a lot better," she said. "It's nice to be outside."

Duane Sugarhead, 17, and Mya Dixon, 18, are assigned a pair of new skis, before hitting the trail at Kamview Nordic Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Although the ski season is winding down for the year, the new equipment will get lots of use next winter, Miller said, adding that he hopes the students will also learn skills they can share with others.

"It's really neat because we have students from the nine Matawa different communities at our school, and the hope is that some of them will be able to bring skiing back to their communities in the future."