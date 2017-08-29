Funding uncertainty could jeopardize Seven Youth Inquest response, Matawa says

An Indigenous education authority in northwestern Ontario is raising concerns about its ability to continue to implement recommendations from an inquest into the deaths of seven youth attending school in Thunder Bay, Ont.

At the conclusion of the inquest in 2016, the jury presented 145 recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.

The parties named in the inquest response — which range from the federal and provincial governments to the City of Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay Police Service and Indigenous education providers — are expected to provide annual updates marking their progress in implementing the recommendations.

The Matawa Education and Care Centre issued its fifth annual update last month, but said a lack of certainty about whether government funding would be extended could affect its ability to continue implementing recommendations.

Sharon Nate, the executive director of the Matawa Education Authority, said the funding that supports part of the inquest response came with an end date.

"We haven't received a commitment or any indication from both levels of government that this will continue. We were told [the] Jordan's Principle and Choose Life [programs] would end, would cease, March 31, 2022," Nate said.

A joint letter from Nishnawbe Aski Nation, the Northern Nishnawbe Education Council and Keewaytinook Okimakanak advocating for the continuation of the programs was sent to Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller last month.

An Indigenous Services Canada spokesperson told CBC in an email that funding for Jordan's Principle has not been cut and services have not been withdrawn, but it did not provide a direct answer as to whether it would continue beyond the end of the fiscal year.

A loss of the funding would put a number of Matawa Education and Care Centre programs in peril, including mental health services, special education, outdoor education, an elders program and a cultural program, Nate said. As well, a partnership with St. Joseph's Care Group to provide in-school access to a nurse, psychologist, child and youth workers, and mental health and addictions counselors could also be in jeopardy.

It would also have on-reserve impacts, Nate added.

"For our nine communities within Matawa, there's programs that Choose Life and Jordan's Principle are funding where we find successful suicide prevention programs and services for each of our Matawa First Nations," she said.

"The lack of improvement on these fronts or recommendations will mean the gap in education outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students will persist."