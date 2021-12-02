Thunder Bay's Matawa outreach program sees funding extended until spring

Matawa First Nation's WiiChiiHehWayWin street outreach program has received additional funding that will keep it running until the end of March 2022.

The funding comes from the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board and Indigenous Services Canada.

WiiChiiHehWayWin is run by the Matawa Tribal Council and is the only funded Indigenous-led street outreach program in Thunder Bay and was born last winter during a series of cascading crises in the northwestern Ontario city.

While Matawa Chiefs Council political advisor Paul Capon welcomed the news, he said the program needs longer-term, more stable funding to expand its lifesaving services.

In November, CBC News reported on the program, its impact and the fear that it would lose its funding and be forced to shut down near the end of the month.

At the time, a spokesperson from Indigenous Services Canada said the government was reviewing a proposal to continue funding the WiiChiiHehWayWin outreach program, but did not say when they will make a decision.