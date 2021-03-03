Matawa launches COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Thunder Bay

More than 170 Matawa First Nations members are expected to get their first COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming days as the organization holds a vaccination clinic in Thunder Bay for vulnerable members.

The first clinic is running Wednesday and Thursday at the CLE's Heritage Building; a second clinic will also run over two days next week, said Frances Wesley, executive director of the Matawa Health Co-operative.

"We are also going to be probably increasing the number of vaccinations for next week," Wesley said. "We have six people who will administer the vaccine."

"We hope that will run smoothly."

Wesley said the clinic will administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and second doses will be scheduled when they're available.

The vaccine will be available by appointment, and the clinic is open to vulnerable members of Matawa communities who are living in Thunder Bay, Wesley said.

That includes people who are homeless, who have mental health or addictions issues or are age 60 or over. Matawa staff have been reaching out to eligible members and will provide transportation to the clinic, Wesley said.

"We have a large population of our members living in the city of Thunder Bay," Wesley said. "We have over 4,000 members here in the city. So we would want to be providing these types of services to help our First Nations people."

"I'm very happy that we received support and confidence from our leadership," she said. "They have worked so hard to ensure that their community members are vaccinated and protected."

This week, the clinic is scheduled to run from 12:30-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.