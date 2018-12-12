Matawa Chiefs council calls for 'improvement' in Thunder Bay Police Services

The northern Ontario Matawa Chiefs council say they will meet with the Thunder Bay police chief and the mayor of the city to "discuss investigative approaches," as they call for improvements in the Thunder Bay Police Service record when it comes to "solving homicide cases involving Indigenous people."

On Wednesday, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) released the results of its two year examination of allegations of racism and how the city's force investigates the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous people.

Officials from Matawa Chiefs issued a written release on Tuesday, a day before the release of the OIPRD report, calling for the improvements.

The request for action comes in response to two "unsolved cases," according to Tuesday's statement. In 2011, the body of 15-year-old Jordan Wabase was discovered in the Kaministiqua River. On Sunday, December 9, 2018 the body of 17-year-old Braiden Jacob was found in Chapples Park, on Thunder Bay's south side, after he was reported missing by police on December 6. Both teenagers were from Webequie First Nation.

Earlier in December, a video surfaced on social media involving a female uniformed Thunder Bay police officer, who was shouting "do not spit on me", before striking a teenage girl from Nibinamik First Nation while she was strapped to a stretcher.

"In the days since this event has taken place, non-Indigenous members of the Thunder Bay community have blamed the victim and appear to absolve the said female uniformed patrol officer of responsibility in striking the youth," Matawa stated. "TBPS have said they will conduct their internal investigation into the incident, despite being asked to have a third party complete the task."

On Tuesday, Matawa Chiefs said they'll be meeting with the Thunder Bay Police Services (TBPS) chief Sylvie Hauth, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Police Services acting chief, Rolland Morrision and the City of Thunder Bay mayor Bill Mauro to discuss "reasons for unsolved homicides, how they can assist helping them be solved and more accountability in reporting."