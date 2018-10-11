Tanya Talaga, author of 'Seven Fallen Feathers', hosts 2018 CBC Massey Lecture in Thunder Bay

Award-winning journalist and author of Seven Fallen Feathers, Tanya Talaga, will be in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Tuesday, October 16 to host the 2018 CBC Massey Lectures All Our Relations: Finding the Path Forward.

During her presentation at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Talaga will explore the legacy of cultural genocide against Indigenous peoples and the issues of Indigenous youth suicide across Canada.

The event, which is being hosted by Nishnawbe Aski Nation, is free to the public. However, guests are encouraged to come early as seats are limited.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the lecture will begin at 7 p.m.