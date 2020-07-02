Thunder Bay, Ont., brewery donates masks, sanitizer to bars and restaurants

A Thunder Bay, Ont., brewery is helping the city's bars and restaurants reopen safely through donations of masks and hand sanitizer.

"We realize local establishments haven't been operating for a while and recognize the challenges they must be facing," said Sleeping Giant Brewing Company general manager Kevin Brewer said in a media release.

"So we asked ourselves, 'What do we do for our friends when they are having a tough time?'"

The non-medical face masks are from Thunder Bay's Ungalli Clothing.

The sanitizer has been manufactured at Sleeping Giant; the brewery began manufacturing sanitizer to help combat a shortage in the city, and has produced 14,000 litres since April.

"This is a situation that we haven't really seen in our lifetime so we want to do everything we can to help the community through this pandemic," said Sleeping Giant co-founder and CEO Andrea Mulligan. "We owe much of our success to these establishments that have supported our local brand throughout the years. Together we can support one another to pivot to the new normal and to new practices aimed at keeping the community safe."