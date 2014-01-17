Clarity key as mask policy takes effect, says chamber president

The head of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce says the organization has been working to help businesses prepare for the mandatory mask policy which takes effect Friday.

As people adjust to the new rules, it's important that businesses understand what is required of them, said chamber president Charla Robinson, adding that the chamber has been working closely with the health unit to make sure the relevant information gets out.

"We're seeing some confusion, which is why we're trying to ensure that we're making it as clear as possible and really taking our role as an educator of the business community ... to the next level," she said.

The policy, which applies to the catchment area of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, states that people must wear masks within indoor public spaces.

It means that business owners should take four key steps, Robinson said, the primary one being the adoption of a mask policy for their business. "The health unit has provided really great resources," she added, including a sample policy that businesses can use as a guide, and adapt to their particular situations.

Businesses are also being asked to post signage about the policy at all public entrances; provide hand sanitizer and both public and staff entrances; and to make sure that staff are fully trained regarding the businesses' mask policy in order to feel confident conveying it to the public.

While they are being asked to help in educating the public about the mask policy, Robinson said businesses are not required to play an enforcement role.

"It's a bit of a legal difference but it's definitely very important, because we don't want this to be a confrontational thing for business owners," she said, "the health unit is not asking businesses to take on that confrontational role."

"They're simply asking them to be the educational piece to remind [members of the public] as they come in, if they're not wearing a mask, you know, this is the mask policy that we have identified as per directive from the health unit."