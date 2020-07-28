Mask order to remain in place until COVID-19 'well-controlled': TBDHU

A public health order requiring people to wear masks in enclosed public spaces will likely remain in place for months, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit's (TBDHU) medical officer of health said.

"What we see in other jurisdictions … is that with reopening, we see more cases, and more spread of the virus, and outbreaks happening," Dr. Janet DeMille said. "It is really important that we have this measure in now."

"It's very easy for this virus to get ahead of us, where it's harder to recover once we have broader spread."

The mandatory mask order for the TBDHU service area came into effect on Friday. It requires people to wear face coverings in public enclosed spaces, and on public transit, although the health unit has said people who have an exemption don't have to wear a mask.

DeMille said the order will remain in place until COVID-19 is "well-controlled," or a vaccine is available.

"It kind of depends on how things go over the fall, when we do expect the virus to circulate more," she said. "We would really like to come to a place where we have more knowledge about this virus, about what is effective in reducing spread, and that we have all of those measures in place."

"Unfortunately, I think we're still fairly early in many ways with this pandemic, especially with the approaching fall and winter season, so that's a bit challenging."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were two confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU's service area.