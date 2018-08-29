The 42-year-old man who was convicted of the murders of Anne Chuchmuch and Wilfred Pott in December 2015 was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday afternoon.

Benjamin Ronald Marki was convicted in April of two counts of second degree murder and one count each of intentional arson and indignity to human remains after the couple's home on Brant Street was set on fire a few days after Christmas.

Marki was renting a room in the couple's home at the time of the fire.

Marki received two concurrent life sentences without the eligibility of parole for 20 years.

He was sentenced to time served for the two other charges.