Funeral services Friday in Dryden, Ont., for school principal, son, killed in Manitoba highway crash

Funeral services have been scheduled Friday in Dryden, Ont., for the principal of the city's Catholic elementary school and his son who were killed in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Manitoba-Ontario border.

The deaths of Mark and Jacob Lugli have left many in the community in mourning, and funeral services are being held in the Dryden Memorial Arena.

On Tuesday, the Northwest Catholic District School Board extended an invitation to the school community; staff, students and families to attend a drop-in at St. Joseph's School and the board stated in a Facebook post that grief support was being provided on-site.

Mark Lugli, 54, and his son Jacob Lugli, 17, were driving west on the highway within Manitoba's Whiteshell Provincial Park on July 21 when a tractor trailer truck veered into their lane and hit them head-on, RCMP said.

The semi truck swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle in front of it that had abruptly stopped, police said.

Mark and Jacob Lugli were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Notices posted on the website of the Stevens Funeral Home in Dryden say that funeral mass is scheduled for Friday July 26 at the Dryden Memorial Arena, starting at 11 a.m., CT.

The two people in the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries, RCMP said, adding that they continue to investigate the crash.