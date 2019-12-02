Marina skating rink open for season, City of Thunder Bay says

The skating rink at Prince Arthur's Landing has officially opened for the season, the City of Thunder Bay said Monday.

The rink, located outside the Water Garden Pavilion, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the city said.

The city also reminded people of a number of winter events taking place at the waterfront in the coming months, including weekly Winter FunDay activities, which run every Sunday from Dec. 22 to March 8.

Also planned is the annual SnowDay on the Waterfront, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16 and Monday, Feb. 17 this year, the city said.