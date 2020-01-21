Future of Marina Park pedestrian overpass under scrutiny

The future of the pedestrian overpass into Marina Park is up in the air.

The proposed 2020 Thunder Bay city budget includes $1.5 million to repair the overpass, which opened in 1994 and provides an above-ground access point to the city's waterfront.

At a budget meeting last week, city council directed administration to bring back a report outlining options for the overpass, including its possible closure.

City engineering director Kayla Dixon said corrosion has caused sectional loss and reduced its strength and weight-bearing abilities.

"We have been looking at having this rehabilitation project done for about eight years, and it's continued to be moved down in our asset management plan. It does need to be done this year. At least parts of it need to be done to be safe," Dixon said.

"It's certainly something we're concerned with, and we could be looking at closures if repairs aren't done this year."

There are two ground-level access points to the waterfront at Pearl Street and Camelot Street, as well as a road overpass at the north end of the park.

Last year, organizers of the Thunder Bay Blues Festival made the pedestrian overpass the main entrance for the event.

Trevor Hurtig, the marketing manager for the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium and the Blues Fest, said the decision was made out of concern for people crossing and lining up on the train tracks at the ground-level entrance.

"You just don't want people standing on roadways or on the railway tracks when they're coming in," Hurtig said. "If the overpass was to be removed, we would probably have to put a lot more resources into making sure the roadway – Water Street – and the rail crossing was dealt with."

Dixon said the proposed repair plan would include removing the structure and doing the work on the ground, which would minimize road closures on Water Street. She said the overpass would remain in place for the busy Canada Day and Thunder Bay Blues Festival events, though it would have to be assessed, and then brought down later in the summer.