Marina boat launch parking lot closes Thursday: City of Thunder Bay

The Marina Park boat launch parking lot will close for construction starting Thursday, May 16, the City of Thunder Bay said.

The closure is due to construction, and is expected to last until June 10.

During the closure, one boat launch will remain accessible. However, the boat launch may be unavailable for short periods if construction poses a risk to users, the city said.

Parking, including parking for boat trailers, will be accommodated in Marina Park's other public parking lots, the city said.